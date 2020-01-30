FCG Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR)

FCG Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 27,845 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $812,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KKR. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in KKR & Co Inc during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in KKR & Co Inc in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in KKR & Co Inc in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in KKR & Co Inc in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in KKR & Co Inc in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 77.05% of the company’s stock.

Get KKR & Co Inc alerts:

KKR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KKR & Co Inc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded KKR & Co Inc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on KKR & Co Inc in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of KKR & Co Inc in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, JMP Securities downgraded KKR & Co Inc from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.33.

Shares of NYSE:KKR traded down $0.27 on Thursday, hitting $30.75. 4,175,311 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,760,365. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.80 and its 200 day moving average is $27.91. The company has a market capitalization of $16.75 billion, a PE ratio of 16.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.66. KKR & Co Inc has a 1-year low of $22.01 and a 1-year high of $31.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The asset manager reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $445.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $456.46 million. The company’s revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that KKR & Co Inc will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other KKR & Co Inc news, major shareholder Fund Holdings L.P. Kkr acquired 155,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $2,480,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co Inc Profile

KKR & Co L.P. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Further Reading: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR).

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.