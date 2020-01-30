FCG Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

FCG Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the quarter. FCG Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EEM. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 254.4% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 996 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regal Wealth Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 1,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EEM traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $43.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,822,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,488,250. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $38.72 and a 12-month high of $46.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.95 and its 200 day moving average is $42.53.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

