Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.33 Billion

Analysts expect Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) to announce $3.33 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Fidelity National Information Servcs’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.32 billion and the highest is $3.37 billion. Fidelity National Information Servcs reported sales of $2.17 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 53.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Servcs will report full year sales of $10.62 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $10.32 billion to $12.36 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $13.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.50 billion to $13.66 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Fidelity National Information Servcs.

Get Fidelity National Information Servcs alerts:

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 12.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FIS shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $152.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from to in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.52.

Shares of NYSE FIS traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $148.09. The stock had a trading volume of 1,654,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,946,340. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $141.66 and a 200-day moving average of $135.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $90.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.63. Fidelity National Information Servcs has a 12-month low of $103.75 and a 12-month high of $150.42.

In other Fidelity National Information Servcs news, EVP Gregory G. Montana sold 33,423 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.76, for a total transaction of $4,403,814.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,586 shares in the company, valued at $1,131,291.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lenore D. Williams sold 7,301 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $985,635.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $729,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,676 shares of company stock valued at $10,741,204 in the last quarter. 1.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Ironwood Financial llc bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

About Fidelity National Information Servcs

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fidelity National Information Servcs (FIS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Servcs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Servcs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.