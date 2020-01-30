First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports. First Bank had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 6.90%. The firm had revenue of $17.68 million for the quarter.

FRBA stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.64. The stock had a trading volume of 14,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,896. First Bank has a 52-week low of $10.23 and a 52-week high of $11.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.86. The company has a market cap of $193.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 0.40.

A number of equities analysts have commented on FRBA shares. TheStreet cut First Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine raised First Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

First Bank provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and governmental entities. The company accepts various deposits, including non-interest bearing demand deposits, interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts.

