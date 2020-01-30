First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports. First Bank had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 6.90%. The firm had revenue of $17.68 million for the quarter.

FRBA stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.64. The stock had a trading volume of 14,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,896. First Bank has a 52-week low of $10.23 and a 52-week high of $11.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.86. The company has a market cap of $193.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 0.40.

A number of equities analysts have commented on FRBA shares. TheStreet cut First Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine raised First Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

First Bank Company Profile

First Bank provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and governmental entities. The company accepts various deposits, including non-interest bearing demand deposits, interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts.

