First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $103.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.91 million. First Busey had a net margin of 21.78% and a return on equity of 9.85%.

Shares of BUSE stock traded down $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $25.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,786. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.29 and its 200-day moving average is $26.16. First Busey has a fifty-two week low of $23.44 and a fifty-two week high of $28.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 0.98.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 23rd. This is an increase from First Busey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. First Busey’s dividend payout ratio is 40.93%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BUSE. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of First Busey in a research report on Monday, November 18th. B. Riley raised shares of First Busey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. BidaskClub lowered shares of First Busey from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Busey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Busey presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

First Busey Company Profile

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management.

