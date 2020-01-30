First Citizens BancShares Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Short Interest Down 25.8% in January

First Citizens BancShares Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 142,300 shares, a decline of 25.8% from the December 31st total of 191,700 shares. Approximately 3.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 35,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the 4th quarter worth about $127,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 330 shares of the bank’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. 45.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ FCNCA traded up $4.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $522.41. 42,229 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,159. The company has a 50 day moving average of $529.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $489.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. First Citizens BancShares has a 52-week low of $381.50 and a 52-week high of $542.12. The firm has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 1.14.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The bank reported $11.27 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $437.36 million for the quarter. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 25.04%.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded First Citizens BancShares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st.

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers. Its deposit products include checking, savings, money market and time deposit accounts. The company's loan products portfolio comprises commercial construction and land development, commercial mortgage, commercial and industrial, lease financing, and other commercial real estate loans; and noncommercial construction and land development, residential mortgage, revolving mortgage, consumer loans, and construction and land development loans.

