First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Strong Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded shares of First Citizens BancShares from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st.

NASDAQ:FCNCA traded up $16.93 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $539.34. 53,503 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,625. First Citizens BancShares has a one year low of $381.50 and a one year high of $542.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $529.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $489.62. The company has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 1.14.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The bank reported $11.27 EPS for the quarter. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 25.13% and a return on equity of 12.86%. The business had revenue of $437.36 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FCNCA. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the second quarter worth $7,766,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in First Citizens BancShares by 9.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 188,562 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $88,984,000 after purchasing an additional 16,081 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in First Citizens BancShares by 8.4% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 174,747 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $82,407,000 after purchasing an additional 13,551 shares during the last quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. lifted its position in First Citizens BancShares by 50.6% during the fourth quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 24,184 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,871,000 after purchasing an additional 8,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 307.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,987 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,237,000 after acquiring an additional 6,781 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.94% of the company’s stock.

First Citizens BancShares Company Profile

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers. Its deposit products include checking, savings, money market and time deposit accounts. The company's loan products portfolio comprises commercial construction and land development, commercial mortgage, commercial and industrial, lease financing, and other commercial real estate loans; and noncommercial construction and land development, residential mortgage, revolving mortgage, consumer loans, and construction and land development loans.

