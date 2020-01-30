First Defiance Financial (NASDAQ:FDEF) Short Interest Up 12.5% in January

First Defiance Financial (NASDAQ:FDEF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 521,200 shares, a growth of 12.5% from the December 31st total of 463,100 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 82,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.4 days.

In other First Defiance Financial news, CEO Donald P. Hileman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total transaction of $30,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Timothy K. Harris sold 2,831 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total value of $89,204.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,531 shares of company stock valued at $140,449 over the last ninety days. 2.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get First Defiance Financial alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FDEF. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Defiance Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $2,490,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in First Defiance Financial by 242.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 86,684 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,724,000 after acquiring an additional 61,381 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its position in First Defiance Financial by 13,221.4% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 26,776 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 26,575 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in First Defiance Financial by 73.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 54,055 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,544,000 after acquiring an additional 22,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in First Defiance Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $689,000. Institutional investors own 65.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FDEF stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $30.29. 100,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,869. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.04 and a 200 day moving average of $29.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. First Defiance Financial has a 1 year low of $25.50 and a 1 year high of $32.39. The firm has a market cap of $606.67 million, a PE ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.99.

First Defiance Financial (NASDAQ:FDEF) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 20th. The savings and loans company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66. First Defiance Financial had a net margin of 26.54% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The firm had revenue of $41.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.35 million. Analysts expect that First Defiance Financial will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. First Defiance Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.78%.

FDEF has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered First Defiance Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Defiance Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

First Defiance Financial Company Profile

First Defiance Financial Corp. operates as a unitary thrift holding company that provides community-based financial services in northwest Ohio, northeast Indiana, and southeastern Michigan. It offers checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, term certificate accounts, demand deposits, and certificates of deposits, as well as certificate of deposit account registry service; and commercial real estate, commercial, consumer finance, 1-4 family residential real estate, construction, and home equity and improvement loans.

Featured Article: How does a security become overbought?

Receive News & Ratings for First Defiance Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Defiance Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.