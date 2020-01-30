First Interstate Bancsystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

First Interstate Bancsystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.80, Fidelity Earnings reports. First Interstate Bancsystem had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 24.33%. The company had revenue of $165.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.13 million.

Shares of FIBK traded up $1.26 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $39.09. 233,341 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 151,412. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 14.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.68. First Interstate Bancsystem has a 12 month low of $36.57 and a 12 month high of $43.83.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised First Interstate Bancsystem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised First Interstate Bancsystem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered First Interstate Bancsystem from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Interstate Bancsystem has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

In other news, Director Ross E. Leckie sold 1,000 shares of First Interstate Bancsystem stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.95, for a total transaction of $42,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $598,164.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Homer A. Scott, Jr. sold 628 shares of First Interstate Bancsystem stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.40, for a total value of $26,627.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,894 shares of company stock valued at $255,378. Corporate insiders own 24.93% of the company’s stock.

About First Interstate Bancsystem

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, savings, time, and demand deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

