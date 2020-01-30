First Quadrant L P CA Boosts Stake in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

First Quadrant L P CA raised its position in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,969 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in AbbVie by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its position in AbbVie by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 132,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,752,000 after acquiring an additional 2,610 shares during the last quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in AbbVie by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kavar Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in AbbVie by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Kavar Capital Partners LLC now owns 34,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,083,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. 70.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ABBV shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America cut shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Cowen raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.33.

Shares of NYSE ABBV traded down $1.71 during trading on Thursday, hitting $81.49. The company had a trading volume of 327,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,038,605. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.79. AbbVie Inc has a fifty-two week low of $62.66 and a fifty-two week high of $91.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.97.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. AbbVie had a net margin of 9.90% and a negative return on equity of 155.96%. The business had revenue of $8.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that AbbVie Inc will post 8.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a $1.18 dividend. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous — dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.93%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.67%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

