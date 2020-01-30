First Quadrant L P CA Boosts Stock Position in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

First Quadrant L P CA boosted its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. First Quadrant L P CA owned 0.05% of Equity Commonwealth worth $2,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 4,303.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Equity Commonwealth in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Equity Commonwealth during the third quarter worth about $87,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth in the third quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Equity Commonwealth in the third quarter valued at about $142,000. 95.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EQC traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $32.80. 97,785 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 403,968. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 84.50 and a quick ratio of 84.50. The company has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 0.25. Equity Commonwealth has a 1 year low of $30.64 and a 1 year high of $34.95.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $26.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.94 million. Equity Commonwealth had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 339.90%. The company’s revenue was down 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Equity Commonwealth will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EQC. TheStreet downgraded Equity Commonwealth from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, EQC's portfolio comprised 10 properties and 5.1 million square feet.

