First Quadrant L P CA Decreases Holdings in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

First Quadrant L P CA trimmed its holdings in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 18.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,812 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings in Incyte were worth $2,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in Incyte by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 78,572 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,861,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Incyte by 371.7% in the 4th quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. now owns 101,415 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,856,000 after buying an additional 79,915 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Incyte in the 4th quarter worth $1,794,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Incyte by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 429,882 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,537,000 after buying an additional 19,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in Incyte by 78.6% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 14,480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after buying an additional 6,371 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Incyte news, Director Wendy L. Dixon sold 41,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.87, for a total value of $3,456,953.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,921,964.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Barry P. Flannelly sold 2,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $192,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,566,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 112,896 shares of company stock valued at $9,893,285. Insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INCY traded down $1.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $73.78. 656,993 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,637,351. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.02 and a quick ratio of 5.01. Incyte Co. has a 12 month low of $72.00 and a 12 month high of $96.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $83.63 and a 200-day moving average of $82.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.97.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.27. Incyte had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The business had revenue of $551.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $534.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Incyte Co. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on INCY. JMP Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $121.00 price objective on shares of Incyte in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Incyte from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Incyte in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Incyte from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Incyte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.82.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

