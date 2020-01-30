First Quadrant L P CA Reduces Holdings in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

First Quadrant L P CA trimmed its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,102 shares during the quarter. First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $1,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the second quarter valued at about $123,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 39.7% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 7,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 2,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 20.5% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter. 88.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AMH traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $27.74. 47,351 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,348,137. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a PE ratio of 102.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.78. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1-year low of $21.59 and a 1-year high of $27.76.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $298.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.51 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 2.03% and a net margin of 10.74%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.87%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMH shares. JMP Securities lifted their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.40.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

