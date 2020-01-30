First Quadrant L P CA Sells 3,021 Shares of Enova International Inc (NYSE:ENVA)

First Quadrant L P CA lessened its stake in Enova International Inc (NYSE:ENVA) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 46,928 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 3,021 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings in Enova International were worth $1,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enova International during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enova International by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 11,305 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enova International by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 20,365 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 2,351 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Enova International by 70.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 32,883 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 13,622 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enova International by 153.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 40,257 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $836,000 after acquiring an additional 24,392 shares during the period. 93.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ENVA stock traded up $1.34 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $26.67. 18,579 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 225,109. The firm has a market cap of $816.23 million, a PE ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 2.39. Enova International Inc has a 1 year low of $19.40 and a 1 year high of $31.95. The company has a quick ratio of 5.93, a current ratio of 5.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.50 and a 200 day moving average of $23.20.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $345.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.58 million. Enova International had a return on equity of 26.93% and a net margin of 7.85%. The company’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Enova International Inc will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

ENVA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Enova International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Enova International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th.

Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services. The company offers short-term consumer loans; line of credit accounts; installment loans; receivables purchase agreements; CSO programs, including credit-related services, such as arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs comprising technology, loan servicing, and marketing services to the bank, as well as Enova Decisions, an analytics as a service that enables companies to take decisions about their customers.

