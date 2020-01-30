First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL) Stake Boosted by KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 152,896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,014 shares during the quarter. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index makes up 1.5% of KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC owned about 0.26% of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index worth $4,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 453,200.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 4,532 shares during the period. Finally, ACG Wealth acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the third quarter worth approximately $226,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA FDL traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $31.06. 2,082 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 266,842. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.39. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a twelve month low of $27.80 and a twelve month high of $32.77.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.3568 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This is an increase from First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Profile

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

