First United (NASDAQ:FUNC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

First United (NASDAQ:FUNC) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. First United had a net margin of 17.18% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The company had revenue of $15.91 million during the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:FUNC traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $24.21. 399 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,054. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $170.25 million, a PE ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.77. First United has a twelve month low of $16.06 and a twelve month high of $24.80.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of First United from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

About First United

First United Corporation operates as the holding company for First United Bank & Trust that provides various retail and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. The company offers various deposit products, including checking accounts, savings and money market accounts, regular and individual retirement accounts (IRA) certificates of deposit, Christmas savings accounts, college savings accounts, and health savings accounts; Certificate of Deposit Account Registry Service program and Insured Cash Sweep program to municipalities, businesses, and consumers; and commercial customers packages, which include treasury management, cash sweep, and various checking opportunities.

