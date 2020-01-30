FirstCash (NYSE:FCFS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

FirstCash (NYSE:FCFS) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The credit services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.02, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $498.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. FirstCash’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. FirstCash updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 4.32-4.51 EPS and its Q1 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 0.85-0.95 EPS.

FirstCash stock traded up $1.88 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $87.44. 376,366 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 286,353. FirstCash has a 52 week low of $78.10 and a 52 week high of $106.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.02.

FCFS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities cut FirstCash from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FirstCash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th.

FirstCash, Inc operates retail-based pawn and consumer finance stores in the United States and Mexico. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including consumer electronics, jewelry, power tools, household appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails previously owned merchandise acquired through pawn forfeitures, as well as through purchases from the general public.

