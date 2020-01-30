FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC) Stock Holdings Reduced by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its position in FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 301,163 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 156 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.23% of FMC worth $30,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in FMC by 3.1% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,501 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in FMC by 20.7% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in FMC in the third quarter valued at about $1,507,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in FMC by 1.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,699,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $149,045,000 after purchasing an additional 32,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in FMC by 0.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 240,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,065,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 3,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.93, for a total value of $334,284.47. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,080,810.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Pierre R. Brondeau sold 24,738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.88, for a total value of $2,396,617.44. Insiders have sold a total of 340,273 shares of company stock valued at $33,559,428 in the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FMC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded FMC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $86.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FMC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on FMC from $107.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on FMC from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Buckingham Research boosted their target price on FMC from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.47.

Shares of NYSE:FMC traded down $0.32 on Thursday, reaching $96.05. The company had a trading volume of 703,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 859,341. FMC Corp has a twelve month low of $70.62 and a twelve month high of $101.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $98.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.14. FMC had a return on equity of 27.94% and a net margin of 11.08%. The company had revenue of $1,000.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $978.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that FMC Corp will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This is a boost from FMC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. FMC’s payout ratio is currently 27.98%.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corporation, a diversified chemical company, provides solutions, applications, and products for the agricultural, consumer, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, FMC Agricultural Solutions and FMC Lithium. The FMC Agricultural Solutions segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, including insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

