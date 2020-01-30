Foothills Asset Management Ltd. Purchases 291 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Foothills Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,994 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the quarter. Chevron comprises approximately 1.7% of Foothills Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Foothills Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Notis McConarty Edward boosted its position in Chevron by 9.8% in the third quarter. Notis McConarty Edward now owns 14,537 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 1.7% in the third quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 554,675 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $65,784,000 after purchasing an additional 9,270 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 514.8% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 170,422 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $20,212,000 after purchasing an additional 142,700 shares during the last quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 18.7% during the third quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 6,018 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Research & Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 3.5% during the third quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 59,193 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares during the period. 65.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVX stock opened at $110.17 on Thursday. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $109.98 and a 1-year high of $127.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $117.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.82. The company has a market capitalization of $210.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.81, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $36.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.69 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 8.70%. The firm’s revenue was down 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 57.70%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CVX shares. Citigroup cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $137.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Chevron from $140.00 to $134.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Chevron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Chevron has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.87.

In other news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.89, for a total transaction of $1,798,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,798,350. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 7,800 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.68, for a total transaction of $933,504.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,300 shares of company stock valued at $10,904,079 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

