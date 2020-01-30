Fortive Corp Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:FTV)

Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share by the technology company on Friday, March 27th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th.

Fortive has a payout ratio of 7.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Fortive to earn $3.78 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.4%.

NYSE:FTV traded down $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $75.26. The company had a trading volume of 486,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,484,279. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $76.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.68. Fortive has a 52 week low of $63.51 and a 52 week high of $89.48.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FTV shares. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Fortive in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target on shares of Fortive in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Fortive in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Argus downgraded shares of Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Fortive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $76.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Fortive currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.85.

In other news, SVP Martin Gafinowitz sold 18,543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.41, for a total transaction of $1,342,698.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 101,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,325,647.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Fortive

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications.

