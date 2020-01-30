Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) Price Target Raised to $72.00 at Bank of America

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Bank of America from $71.00 to $72.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 1.93% from the company’s current price.

FBHS has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday. Zelman & Associates cut shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

NYSE:FBHS traded up $3.38 on Thursday, hitting $70.64. The company had a trading volume of 2,603,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,018,175. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $66.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.19, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.53. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a 52 week low of $42.38 and a 52 week high of $70.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 21.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fortune Brands Home & Security will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

In other Fortune Brands Home & Security news, CEO Christopher J. Klein sold 110,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total value of $6,859,491.80. Also, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 2,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.83, for a total transaction of $149,975.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 243,356 shares of company stock valued at $15,312,755. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FBHS. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 25.0% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.79% of the company’s stock.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America.

