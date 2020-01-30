Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) Reaches New 1-Year High After Earnings Beat

Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $71.78 and last traded at $69.96, with a volume of 866752 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $67.26.

The industrial products company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 7.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This is an increase from Fortune Brands Home & Security’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.35%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Fortune Brands Home & Security from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortune Brands Home & Security presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.91.

In other news, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 2,387 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.83, for a total transaction of $149,975.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher J. Klein sold 80,439 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.07, for a total transaction of $5,073,287.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 243,356 shares of company stock valued at $15,312,755. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 25.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. 86.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.02.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS)

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America.

