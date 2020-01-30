Fossil Group Inc (NASDAQ:FOSL) Short Interest Down 12.9% in January

Fossil Group Inc (NASDAQ:FOSL) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,520,000 shares, a drop of 12.9% from the December 31st total of 12,080,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,320,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.0 days. Approximately 23.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Fossil Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fossil Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded Fossil Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Fossil Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

In related news, EVP Gregory A. Mckelvey purchased 8,550 shares of Fossil Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.25 per share, for a total transaction of $61,987.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 525,257 shares in the company, valued at $3,808,113.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Fossil Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Fossil Group by 523.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,551 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,142 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Fossil Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Fossil Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Fossil Group by 3,247.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,465 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 7,242 shares during the period. 97.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FOSL stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.36. The stock had a trading volume of 882,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,005,461. The firm has a market cap of $412.72 million, a PE ratio of 245.33 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Fossil Group has a 12-month low of $6.83 and a 12-month high of $17.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.86.

Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The accessories brand company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $539.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $569.20 million. Fossil Group had a return on equity of 3.84% and a net margin of 0.10%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fossil Group will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

About Fossil Group

Fossil Group, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes consumer fashion accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its principal products include men's and women's fashion watches and jewelry, smartwatches, handbags, small leather goods, belts, and sunglasses.

