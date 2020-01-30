Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC Acquires 175 Shares of Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB)

Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Chubb makes up about 2.2% of Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $5,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in Chubb by 709.5% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Chubb by 176.5% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp raised its position in Chubb by 249.1% during the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Chubb during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. 90.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Chubb alerts:

In related news, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.12, for a total transaction of $226,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Paul J. Krump sold 15,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.07, for a total value of $2,366,665.41. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 124,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,950,203.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 176,598 shares of company stock worth $27,083,603. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. William Blair restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Chubb in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $154.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $159.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Chubb from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Chubb from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.92.

Shares of CB traded up $3.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $154.14. The company had a trading volume of 1,259,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,453,559. The firm has a market cap of $68.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $153.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Chubb Ltd has a 52-week low of $128.58 and a 52-week high of $162.44.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.82 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 10.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Chubb Ltd will post 9.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 21st that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.78%.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

Read More: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.