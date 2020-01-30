Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC Sells 1,271 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC reduced its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,858 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,271 shares during the quarter. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Trust Co lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 8,053 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 25,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 72.1% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 4,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parsec Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 38,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares in the last quarter.

EFA stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $68.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,717,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,299,129. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $61.26 and a 12 month high of $70.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $69.50 and its 200-day moving average is $66.56.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

