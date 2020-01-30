Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) Given a €78.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) has been assigned a €78.00 ($90.70) target price by investment analysts at Barclays in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.17% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on FME. Independent Research set a €70.00 ($81.40) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley set a €61.00 ($70.93) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €78.70 ($91.51) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 20th. Nord/LB set a €82.00 ($95.35) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €73.00 ($84.88) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €79.11 ($91.99).

ETR FME opened at €70.80 ($82.33) on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €66.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €64.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.27. The company has a market cap of $21.42 billion and a PE ratio of 16.85. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of €57.24 ($66.56) and a 1 year high of €76.68 ($89.16).

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA, a kidney dialysis company, provides dialysis care and related services, and other health care services in Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

