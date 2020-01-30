Freshpet Inc (NASDAQ:FRPT) Short Interest Down 7.9% in January

Freshpet Inc (NASDAQ:FRPT) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,020,000 shares, a drop of 7.9% from the December 31st total of 3,280,000 shares. Approximately 8.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 298,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.1 days.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FRPT. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Freshpet in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Freshpet from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of Freshpet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Freshpet from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Freshpet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Freshpet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.50.

FRPT stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $65.81. The stock had a trading volume of 194,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,962. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -506.19 and a beta of 1.08. Freshpet has a 52-week low of $34.16 and a 52-week high of $67.60.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $65.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.37 million. Freshpet had a negative net margin of 1.84% and a negative return on equity of 3.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Freshpet will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Scott James Morris sold 1,175 shares of Freshpet stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total value of $67,856.25. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 161,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,333,728.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard A. Kassar sold 998 shares of Freshpet stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.54, for a total transaction of $55,428.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 153,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,552,937.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,139 shares of company stock worth $1,439,772 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,288,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,147,000 after acquiring an additional 372,151 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,045,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,101,000 after acquiring an additional 224,411 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 667,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,208,000 after acquiring an additional 22,485 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 607,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,237,000 after acquiring an additional 16,310 shares during the period. Finally, Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 554,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,614,000 after acquiring an additional 6,420 shares during the period.

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh products, refrigerated meals, and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

