FS Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FSBW) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.21 Per Share

FS Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FSBW) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share by the bank on Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 4th. This is a boost from FS Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

FS Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 14.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect FS Bancorp to earn $6.51 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.3%.

Shares of NASDAQ:FSBW traded down $4.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $54.80. 619 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,250. The company has a market cap of $271.76 million, a PE ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.58 and a 200 day moving average of $55.18. FS Bancorp has a 52-week low of $46.04 and a 52-week high of $64.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $23.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.15 million. FS Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 20.16%. Sell-side analysts forecast that FS Bancorp will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Marina Cofer-Wildsmith sold 1,954 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $125,056.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,913 shares in the company, valued at $250,432. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Robert B. Fuller sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.14, for a total value of $228,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $666,252.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,052 shares of company stock worth $421,504 in the last quarter. 8.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FSBW shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FS Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. BidaskClub upgraded FS Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. ValuEngine downgraded FS Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded FS Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. FS Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.50.

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses, and industry niches. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking; and Home Lending. It offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

