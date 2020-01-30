FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.27 EPS

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The bank reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.27), Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $23.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.15 million. FS Bancorp had a net margin of 20.16% and a return on equity of 12.41%.

Shares of FS Bancorp stock traded down $3.32 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $55.67. 919 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,250. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $271.76 million, a PE ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.58 and a 200-day moving average of $55.18. FS Bancorp has a 12 month low of $46.04 and a 12 month high of $64.41.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 4th. This is an increase from FS Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. FS Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.56%.

In related news, insider Robert B. Fuller sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.14, for a total transaction of $228,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,660 shares in the company, valued at $666,252.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Marina Cofer-Wildsmith sold 1,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $125,056.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,432. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,052 shares of company stock valued at $421,504. 8.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lowered FS Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered FS Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. BidaskClub upgraded FS Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded FS Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. FS Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.50.

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses, and industry niches. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking; and Home Lending. It offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

