Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) Shares Up 6.6%

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC)’s stock price shot up 6.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $19.60 and last traded at $18.13, 108,771 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 35% from the average session volume of 80,369 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.00.

A number of brokerages have commented on FULC. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, ValuEngine cut Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fulcrum Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.58.

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.35). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fulcrum Therapeutics will post -4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fulcrum Therapeutics news, VP Peter G. Thomson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.22, for a total transaction of $86,100.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 33,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $582,604.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FULC. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $2,065,000. TRV GP IV LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $15,559,000. Finally, TRV GP Iii LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $39,589,000. 65.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing the lives of patients with genetically defined diseases in the areas of high unmet medical need in the United States. Its product candidates are losmapimod, a small molecule that are developing for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy, a rare, progressive, and disabling muscle wasting disorder that leads to significant physical impairments and disability; and FTX-HbF, a small molecule designed to upregulate fetal hemoglobin in patients with sickle cell disease and b-thalassemia.

