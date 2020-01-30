Fusion Family Wealth LLC Has $19.99 Million Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCK)

Fusion Family Wealth LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCK) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 939,085 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,020 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF makes up 4.6% of Fusion Family Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Fusion Family Wealth LLC owned about 1.13% of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF worth $19,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BSCK. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,714,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,812,000 after purchasing an additional 531,817 shares during the period. Ironwood Financial llc raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF by 37.1% during the third quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 973,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,739,000 after buying an additional 263,395 shares during the period. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $5,001,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF by 86.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 431,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,201,000 after acquiring an additional 200,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Spruce Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $3,906,000.

NYSEARCA BSCK remained flat at $$21.27 during trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 588,009. Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $21.08 and a 12-month high of $21.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.30.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.043 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%.

