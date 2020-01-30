Fusion Family Wealth LLC Has $2.53 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Fusion Family Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,820 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 0.6% of Fusion Family Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Fusion Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 8.7% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 174,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,237,000 after acquiring an additional 13,961 shares during the period. Rinet Co LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rinet Co LLC now owns 4,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 50,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,002,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 217,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,996,000 after buying an additional 12,218 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IVV traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $328.73. The stock had a trading volume of 329,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,592,046. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $265.85 and a 12 month high of $334.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $325.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $307.50.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

