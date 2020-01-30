Fusion Family Wealth LLC Lowers Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Fusion Family Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,275,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,440 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises 12.9% of Fusion Family Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Fusion Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $56,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 50.2% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 93.8% during the third quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $43.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 427,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,877,332. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $38.79 and a 52 week high of $44.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.11.

