FY2019 EPS Estimates for ADIDAS AG/S (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Lowered by Analyst

ADIDAS AG/S (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of ADIDAS AG/S in a report issued on Tuesday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Grzinic now expects that the company will earn $5.40 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $5.41. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ADIDAS AG/S’s FY2020 earnings at $6.13 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.85 EPS.

Get ADIDAS AG/S alerts:

ADIDAS AG/S (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.04. ADIDAS AG/S had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 26.81%. The business had revenue of $7.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.02 billion.

ADDYY has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of ADIDAS AG/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of ADIDAS AG/S in a report on Friday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ADIDAS AG/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Piper Jaffray Companies cut shares of ADIDAS AG/S from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of ADIDAS AG/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.00.

Shares of ADDYY stock opened at $162.52 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.91. ADIDAS AG/S has a 1 year low of $111.13 and a 1 year high of $176.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.82, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.71.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ADIDAS AG/S by 3.9% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 408,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,541,000 after purchasing an additional 15,138 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in ADIDAS AG/S in the third quarter worth about $2,085,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in ADIDAS AG/S in the third quarter worth about $912,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in ADIDAS AG/S by 4.7% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management raised its stake in ADIDAS AG/S by 8.0% in the third quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 4,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

ADIDAS AG/S Company Profile

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates in 10 segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Russia/CIS, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

Read More: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for ADIDAS AG/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADIDAS AG/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.