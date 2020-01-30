FY2019 EPS Estimates for MGP Ingredients Inc Reduced by SunTrust Banks (NASDAQ:MGPI)

MGP Ingredients Inc (NASDAQ:MGPI) – Research analysts at SunTrust Banks decreased their FY2019 EPS estimates for shares of MGP Ingredients in a research note issued on Monday, January 27th. SunTrust Banks analyst W. Chappell now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.22 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.60. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Hold” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for MGP Ingredients’ Q4 2019 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.75 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.27 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.54 EPS.

Get MGP Ingredients alerts:

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.16). MGP Ingredients had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 9.94%. The business had revenue of $90.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. MGP Ingredients’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis.

MGPI has been the subject of several other research reports. Craig Hallum lowered shares of MGP Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MGP Ingredients from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of MGP Ingredients from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of MGP Ingredients from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, MGP Ingredients currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.67.

MGP Ingredients stock opened at $34.20 on Thursday. MGP Ingredients has a 52-week low of $34.12 and a 52-week high of $100.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.56 and a 200-day moving average of $49.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $600.72 million, a P/E ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 5.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGPI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in MGP Ingredients during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in MGP Ingredients during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in MGP Ingredients by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in MGP Ingredients during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in MGP Ingredients during the 3rd quarter valued at $78,000.

About MGP Ingredients

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, and specialty wheat proteins and starch food ingredients. It operates in two segments, Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, including vodka and gin; and food grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

See Also: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for MGP Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGP Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.