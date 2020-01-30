FY2020 EPS Estimates for Sprint Corp Lifted by SunTrust Banks (NYSE:S)

Sprint Corp (NYSE:S) – Investment analysts at SunTrust Banks upped their FY2020 earnings estimates for Sprint in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 27th. SunTrust Banks analyst G. Miller now forecasts that the cell phone carrier will earn ($0.15) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.20). SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Sprint’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS.

Sprint (NYSE:S) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The cell phone carrier reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.19 billion. Sprint had a negative return on equity of 2.61% and a negative net margin of 8.25%. Sprint’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Sprint in a report on Thursday. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Sprint in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine raised Sprint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut Sprint from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.10.

NYSE S traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $4.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 263,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,533,766. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.68 and a beta of 0.22. Sprint has a 1-year low of $4.46 and a 1-year high of $8.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.13.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Sprint by 85.8% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 9,329 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 4,307 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Sprint during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in Sprint by 153.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 12,720 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 7,698 shares in the last quarter. Falcon Point Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Sprint during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Sprint during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Institutional investors own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Sprint Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various wireless and wireline communications products and services to consumers, businesses, government subscribers, and resellers in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. It operates in two segments, Wireless and Wireline.

