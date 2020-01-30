FY2021 EPS Estimates for Centennial Resource Development Inc Increased by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:CDEV)

Centennial Resource Development Inc (NASDAQ:CDEV) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Centennial Resource Development in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 29th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Harrison now anticipates that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings of $0.38 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.37.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). Centennial Resource Development had a return on equity of 2.32% and a net margin of 4.08%. The firm had revenue of $229.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.52 million.

CDEV has been the topic of several other research reports. Seaport Global Securities lowered Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Centennial Resource Development from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. BidaskClub lowered Centennial Resource Development from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks lowered Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays lowered Centennial Resource Development from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $3.00 in a report on Friday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.28.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDEV traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3.25. 137,736 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,501,914. Centennial Resource Development has a 1-year low of $2.92 and a 1-year high of $13.67. The company has a market capitalization of $924.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 2.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56.

In other Centennial Resource Development news, CFO George S. Glyphis acquired 30,000 shares of Centennial Resource Development stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.10 per share, with a total value of $93,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 538,195 shares in the company, valued at $1,668,404.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven J. Shapiro acquired 25,000 shares of Centennial Resource Development stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.39 per share, for a total transaction of $84,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 34,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,182.13. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 190,500 shares of company stock worth $642,680. 31.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDEV. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Centennial Resource Development during the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Centennial Resource Development in the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in Centennial Resource Development by 18.7% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 22,199 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 3,491 shares during the period. Finally, Signition LP raised its stake in Centennial Resource Development by 32.4% in the third quarter. Signition LP now owns 22,560 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 5,521 shares during the period.

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.

