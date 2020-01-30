G Willi-Food International Ltd (NASDAQ:WILC) Shares Purchased by Edge Wealth Management LLC

Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of G Willi-Food International Ltd (NASDAQ:WILC) by 17,149.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,373 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,023 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC owned 0.46% of G Willi-Food International worth $1,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ WILC remained flat at $$12.40 during midday trading on Thursday. G Willi-Food International Ltd has a 12 month low of $7.89 and a 12 month high of $12.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 0.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.17.

G Willi-Food International (NASDAQ:WILC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. G Willi-Food International had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 8.23%. The company had revenue of $27.22 million for the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of G Willi-Food International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th.

G Willi-Food International Company Profile

G. Willi-Food International Ltd. develops, imports, exports, markets, and distributes various food products worldwide. It offers canned vegetables and pickles, including mushrooms, artichoke, beans, asparagus, capers, corn kernels, baby corn, palm hearts, vine leaves, sour pickles, mixed pickled vegetables, pickled peppers, an assortment of olives, garlic, roasted eggplant, and sun and dried tomatoes; and canned fish comprising tuna, sardines, anchovies, smoked and pressed cod liver, herring, fish paste, and salmon.

