Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI) SVP Sells $235,000.00 in Stock

Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI) SVP Brandon John Moore sold 5,000 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $235,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 139,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,558,145. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Brandon John Moore also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Gaming and Leisure Properties alerts:

On Wednesday, January 15th, Brandon John Moore sold 5,000 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00.

On Monday, January 6th, Brandon John Moore sold 5,024 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.08, for a total transaction of $216,433.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLPI traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $47.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,238,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 823,100. Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc has a 52 week low of $35.39 and a 52 week high of $46.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 3.24. The company has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.47.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $287.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.09 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 27.62%. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GLPI shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,592,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $175,633,000 after acquiring an additional 13,179 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 953,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,051,000 after acquiring an additional 112,136 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 5,109.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 781,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,880,000 after acquiring an additional 766,387 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 679,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,977,000 after acquiring an additional 53,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 673,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,745,000 after acquiring an additional 8,791 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

Featured Article: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.