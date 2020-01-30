Genie Energy Ltd (NYSE:GNE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Genie Energy Ltd (NYSE:GNE) has been given an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Zacks has also given Genie Energy an industry rank of 162 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Genie Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Genie Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Genie Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th.

NYSE:GNE remained flat at $$7.29 during midday trading on Friday. 92,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 81,305. Genie Energy has a one year low of $6.54 and a one year high of $11.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.02. The firm has a market cap of $196.07 million, a P/E ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $85.71 million during the quarter. Genie Energy had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 22.85%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Genie Energy will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Avi Goldin sold 4,773 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.10, for a total transaction of $38,661.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Alan B. Rosenthal sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.20, for a total transaction of $41,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 29.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GNE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Genie Energy during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Genie Energy by 145.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 27,386 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 16,218 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Genie Energy by 18.0% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 20,658 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 3,151 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Genie Energy by 453.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,010 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 17,211 shares during the period. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Genie Energy by 188.3% in the third quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 30,073 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 19,641 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.71% of the company’s stock.

About Genie Energy

Genie Energy Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a retail energy provider; and an oil and gas exploration company. The company operates through three segments: Genie Retail Energy; Genie Energy Services; and Genie Oil and Gas, Inc It resells electricity and natural gas to residential and small business customers primarily in the Eastern and Midwestern United States, as well as in the United Kingdom, Japan, and Finland.

