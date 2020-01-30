Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC Buys 338 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,008 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Black Diamond Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 50.6% in the third quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 6,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares during the period. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 30.7% in the third quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 83,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,019,000 after purchasing an additional 19,609 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 11.5% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 984.4% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 68,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,772,000 after purchasing an additional 62,372 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $339,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHG traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $97.17. 29,746 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 443,800. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $73.29 and a one year high of $98.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.81.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

