Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC Has $314,000 Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC cut its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 18.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 924 shares during the quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,019,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,409,000 after purchasing an additional 41,469 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 158.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 607,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,346,000 after purchasing an additional 372,749 shares during the period. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC now owns 417,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,108,000 after purchasing an additional 5,453 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 398,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,755,000 after purchasing an additional 22,286 shares during the period. Finally, B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management raised its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 392,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,363,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHA traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $74.94. The company had a trading volume of 27,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,945. The business has a fifty day moving average of $75.66 and a 200-day moving average of $72.16. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $66.55 and a 12 month high of $77.74.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

