Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC Raises Position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) by 37.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,971 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,608 shares during the quarter. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF makes up 0.5% of Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC owned 0.16% of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF worth $2,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $743,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 70,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,663,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 838.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 291,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,074,000 after buying an additional 260,044 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 199,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,355,000 after buying an additional 6,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $972,000.

Shares of FIXD traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $52.61. 2,080 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 326,905. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 52-week low of $49.52 and a 52-week high of $53.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.36.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 22nd.

