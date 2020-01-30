Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC Sells 5,545 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 23.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,545 shares during the period. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $89,352,000. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,735,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 342.9% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,686,358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $68,921,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305,614 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,339,000. Finally, JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 939.0% in the 4th quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 800,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,896,000 after acquiring an additional 723,000 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EEM traded down $0.63 during trading on Thursday, reaching $43.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,822,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,488,250. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $38.72 and a 12 month high of $46.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.53.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

