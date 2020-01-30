Genpact (NYSE:G) Sets New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after Robert W. Baird raised their price target on the stock from $50.00 to $52.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Genpact traded as high as $45.07 and last traded at $44.92, with a volume of 58184 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.47.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on G. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Genpact in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Genpact from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Genpact from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.25.

In other Genpact news, Director David Humphrey sold 12,916,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.87, for a total value of $514,961,079.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,907 shares in the company, valued at $1,391,742.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Heather White sold 4,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.88, for a total transaction of $193,298.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its stake in shares of Genpact by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 37,034 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,562,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Genpact by 1.7% in the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 18,954 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Genpact by 7.2% in the third quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 7,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Genpact by 370.1% in the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 677 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Genpact by 2.3% in the third quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 25,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $992,000 after buying an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.49. The stock has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $888.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $884.91 million. Genpact had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The business’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Genpact Limited will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

About Genpact (NYSE:G)

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. Its finance and accounting services include accounts payable, such as document management, invoice processing, approval and resolution management, and travel and expense processing; invoice-to-cash services, including customer master data management, credit and contract management, fulfillment, billing, collections, and dispute management services; record to report services comprising accounting, treasury, tax, product cost accounting, and closing and reporting services; enterprise performance management consisting of budgeting, forecasting, and business performance reporting; and enterprise risk and compliance services, including operational risks and controls.

