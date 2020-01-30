Genprex (NASDAQ:GNPX) Sees Large Volume Increase

Genprex Inc (NASDAQ:GNPX) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 21,383,773 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 139% from the previous session’s volume of 8,929,011 shares.The stock last traded at $1.58 and had previously closed at $1.28.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Genprex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd.

Get Genprex alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $28.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.66.

Genprex (NASDAQ:GNPX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.07.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Genprex stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genprex Inc (NASDAQ:GNPX) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 31,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.20% of Genprex as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 10.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Genprex (NASDAQ:GNPX)

Genprex, Inc operates as a clinical-stage gene therapy company. It engages in developing a new approach for treating cancer based on its novel proprietary technology platform, including initial product candidate, Oncoprex immunogene therapy. Oncoprex, which has a multimodal mechanism of action whereby it interrupts cell signaling pathways that cause replication and proliferation of cancer cells, re-establishes pathways for apoptosis in cancer cells, and modulates the immune response against cancer cells.

Featured Article: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for Genprex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genprex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.