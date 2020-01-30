Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT) Stock Price Down 6%

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT)’s share price was down 6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.41 and last traded at $9.50, approximately 8,684,800 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 1,467% from the average daily volume of 554,271 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.11.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GILT shares. TheStreet upgraded Gilat Satellite Networks from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. BidaskClub upgraded Gilat Satellite Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Gilat Satellite Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $526.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.65 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. Gilat Satellite Networks had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 6.99%. The business had revenue of $63.38 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Gilat Satellite Networks during the third quarter worth about $14,391,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in Gilat Satellite Networks by 0.7% during the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 865,582 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $7,254,000 after buying an additional 5,959 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Gilat Satellite Networks by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 733,930 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,209,000 after buying an additional 6,719 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Gilat Satellite Networks by 17.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,074 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 6,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Gilat Satellite Networks during the second quarter worth about $158,000. 15.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gilat Satellite Networks Company Profile (NASDAQ:GILT)

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides satellite-based broadband communication solutions and services in Israel, Latin America, Asia, the Asia Pacific, North America, Africa, Europe, and CIS countries. It operates through three segments: Fixed Networks, Mobility Solutions, and Terrestrial Infrastructure Projects.

