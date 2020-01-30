Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 328,600 shares, an increase of 27.3% from the December 31st total of 258,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 157,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

NASDAQ GOOD traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $21.86. 101,573 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 219,183. Gladstone Commercial has a 52-week low of $19.65 and a 52-week high of $23.98. The company has a market capitalization of $682.67 million, a PE ratio of 2,188.19 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 16.37 and a quick ratio of 16.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.94 and its 200-day moving average is $22.38.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $28.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.18 million. Gladstone Commercial had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 4.48%. Equities research analysts predict that Gladstone Commercial will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be issued a $0.1252 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.87%. Gladstone Commercial’s payout ratio is 94.34%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GOOD. National Securities began coverage on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a research note on Monday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gladstone Commercial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Gladstone Commercial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Gladstone Commercial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.33.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GOOD. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Gladstone Commercial by 121.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 399,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,469,000 after purchasing an additional 218,898 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gladstone Commercial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,550,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,328,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,403,000 after acquiring an additional 92,712 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gladstone Commercial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,434,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gladstone Commercial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,155,000. Institutional investors own 57.23% of the company’s stock.

About Gladstone Commercial

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through April 2019, Gladstone Commercial has paid 172 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

