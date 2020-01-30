Glanbia (OTCMKTS:GLAPF) Stock Price Up 9.5%

Shares of Glanbia plc (OTCMKTS:GLAPF) rose 9.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $12.05 and last traded at $12.05, approximately 3,130 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 8,419 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.00.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.35.

Glanbia Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GLAPF)

Glanbia plc operates as a nutrition company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Glanbia Performance Nutrition, Glanbia Nutritionals, and Glanbia Ireland. The Glanbia Performance Nutrition segment manufactures and sells sports nutrition and lifestyle nutrition products in various formats, including powders, ready-to-eat bars and snacking foods, and ready-to-drink beverages through various channels, such as specialty retail, the Internet, and gyms, as well the food, drug, mass, and club channels.

