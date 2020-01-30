GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.00.

GSK has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded GlaxoSmithKline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Svb Leerink initiated coverage on GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Leerink Swann initiated coverage on GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group upgraded GlaxoSmithKline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th.

GlaxoSmithKline stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.92. 1,085,177 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,476,908. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.96 and its 200 day moving average is $43.60. GlaxoSmithKline has a 52 week low of $38.43 and a 52 week high of $48.25. The company has a market capitalization of $117.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.05, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.10. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 92.73% and a net margin of 13.76%. The business had revenue of $11.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.34 billion. Equities analysts expect that GlaxoSmithKline will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GSK. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,267,588 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $651,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412,368 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 502.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 644,331 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,786,000 after purchasing an additional 537,370 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 8,264.8% in the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 456,636 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,275,000 after purchasing an additional 451,177 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. bought a new position in GlaxoSmithKline in the 3rd quarter valued at $14,000,000. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC bought a new position in GlaxoSmithKline in the 3rd quarter valued at $17,372,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.27% of the company’s stock.

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.

